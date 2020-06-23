All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10709 Palmyra Court

10709 Palmyra Court · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Palmyra Court, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,464 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 Palmyra Court have any available units?
10709 Palmyra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10709 Palmyra Court have?
Some of 10709 Palmyra Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Palmyra Court currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Palmyra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Palmyra Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10709 Palmyra Court is pet friendly.
Does 10709 Palmyra Court offer parking?
Yes, 10709 Palmyra Court offers parking.
Does 10709 Palmyra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Palmyra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Palmyra Court have a pool?
No, 10709 Palmyra Court does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Palmyra Court have accessible units?
No, 10709 Palmyra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Palmyra Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10709 Palmyra Court does not have units with dishwashers.
