Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10703 Regis Court

Location

10703 Regis Court, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10703 Regis Court have any available units?
10703 Regis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10703 Regis Court have?
Some of 10703 Regis Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10703 Regis Court currently offering any rent specials?
10703 Regis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10703 Regis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10703 Regis Court is pet friendly.
Does 10703 Regis Court offer parking?
Yes, 10703 Regis Court offers parking.
Does 10703 Regis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10703 Regis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10703 Regis Court have a pool?
No, 10703 Regis Court does not have a pool.
Does 10703 Regis Court have accessible units?
No, 10703 Regis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10703 Regis Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10703 Regis Court does not have units with dishwashers.

