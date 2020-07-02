1067 Reserve Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Everything Broad Ripple has to offer just outside your door! Walk to the Monon trail, popular shopping, dining & entertainment! Very open & bright end unit is rare to find. Great views of the courtyard. This condo has a gas fireplace in the living room and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, wine cooler & center island. King sized master suite has vaulted ceilings, garden bath, fireplace & custom WIC! Main floor has second bedroom, full bath, gas fireplace and dining room. Wood laminate floors in most rooms. Ground level has 2 car stacked garage & storage room. You will love living in this well maintained community w/amenities including swimming pool. You will just have to come see for yourself!