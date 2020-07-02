All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:25 PM

1067 Reserve Way

1067 Reserve Way · No Longer Available
Location

1067 Reserve Way, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Everything Broad Ripple has to offer just outside your door! Walk to the Monon trail, popular shopping, dining & entertainment! Very open & bright end unit is rare to find. Great views of the courtyard. This condo has a gas fireplace in the living room and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, wine cooler & center island. King sized master suite has vaulted ceilings, garden bath, fireplace & custom WIC! Main floor has second bedroom, full bath, gas fireplace and dining room. Wood laminate floors in most rooms. Ground level has 2 car stacked garage & storage room. You will love living in this well maintained community w/amenities including swimming pool. You will just have to come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Reserve Way have any available units?
1067 Reserve Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 Reserve Way have?
Some of 1067 Reserve Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Reserve Way currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Reserve Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Reserve Way pet-friendly?
No, 1067 Reserve Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1067 Reserve Way offer parking?
Yes, 1067 Reserve Way offers parking.
Does 1067 Reserve Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 Reserve Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Reserve Way have a pool?
Yes, 1067 Reserve Way has a pool.
Does 1067 Reserve Way have accessible units?
No, 1067 Reserve Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Reserve Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 Reserve Way has units with dishwashers.

