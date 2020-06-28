All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:40 PM

1051 W 27th St

1051 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1051 West 27th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home! 2 bedrooms are located on the main level & other 2 are upstairs. The high ceilings make this space feel so open & inviting! This is $725/month with a $725 deposit & there is a $50 application fee per adult who will be living there. The application looks to see if there have been any severe (violent) felonies within the past 5 years, proof of income to make sure the household will bring in 3X the rent amount, and no evictions within the past 3 years. Pets are acceptable with a $300 pet deposit (NO Pit Bulls OR Dobermans due to insurance purposes). Tenant is responsible for gas, electric & water!

Rollins Rentals & Rehabs, LLC
317-702-0014
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 W 27th St have any available units?
1051 W 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1051 W 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
1051 W 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 W 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1051 W 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 1051 W 27th St offer parking?
No, 1051 W 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 1051 W 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 W 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 W 27th St have a pool?
No, 1051 W 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 1051 W 27th St have accessible units?
No, 1051 W 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 W 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1051 W 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1051 W 27th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1051 W 27th St does not have units with air conditioning.
