1051 W 27th St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home! 2 bedrooms are located on the main level & other 2 are upstairs. The high ceilings make this space feel so open & inviting! This is $725/month with a $725 deposit & there is a $50 application fee per adult who will be living there. The application looks to see if there have been any severe (violent) felonies within the past 5 years, proof of income to make sure the household will bring in 3X the rent amount, and no evictions within the past 3 years. Pets are acceptable with a $300 pet deposit (NO Pit Bulls OR Dobermans due to insurance purposes). Tenant is responsible for gas, electric & water!



Rollins Rentals & Rehabs, LLC

317-702-0014

