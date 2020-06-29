All apartments in Indianapolis
1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B

1049 Hosbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1049 Hosbrook Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2019, this fully furnished carriage home is ideally located and has beautifully modernized finishes throughout the unit. The carriage home boasts tons of natural light! Enjoy planning your day overlooking the amazing views of downtown Indianapolis on the balcony or take advantage of your close proximity to excellent restaurants and experiences in Fountain Square and downtown Indy. With all the utilities and yard work included in the rent except for the occasional removal of snow on your private entrance, you'll have plenty of time! Parking is available just outside the garage. Unit is being offered for a minimum of a 6 month lease. No pets permitted. Unit can be available furnished or
unfurnished for the same monthly rent amount."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B have any available units?
1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B offers parking.
Does 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
