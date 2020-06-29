1049 Hosbrook Street, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2019, this fully furnished carriage home is ideally located and has beautifully modernized finishes throughout the unit. The carriage home boasts tons of natural light! Enjoy planning your day overlooking the amazing views of downtown Indianapolis on the balcony or take advantage of your close proximity to excellent restaurants and experiences in Fountain Square and downtown Indy. With all the utilities and yard work included in the rent except for the occasional removal of snow on your private entrance, you'll have plenty of time! Parking is available just outside the garage. Unit is being offered for a minimum of a 6 month lease. No pets permitted. Unit can be available furnished or

unfurnished for the same monthly rent amount."