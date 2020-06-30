All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10330 Sheffield Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10330 Sheffield Court
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:59 PM

10330 Sheffield Court

10330 Sheffield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10330 Sheffield Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10330 Sheffield Court have any available units?
10330 Sheffield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10330 Sheffield Court currently offering any rent specials?
10330 Sheffield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10330 Sheffield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10330 Sheffield Court is pet friendly.
Does 10330 Sheffield Court offer parking?
No, 10330 Sheffield Court does not offer parking.
Does 10330 Sheffield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10330 Sheffield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10330 Sheffield Court have a pool?
No, 10330 Sheffield Court does not have a pool.
Does 10330 Sheffield Court have accessible units?
No, 10330 Sheffield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10330 Sheffield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10330 Sheffield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10330 Sheffield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10330 Sheffield Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College