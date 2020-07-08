10326 Maumee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready home. 3 bedroom 2 bath.New floors, new carpet,new shower, new vanity, new stove and refrigerator. NEW paint .Beautiful back deck that overlooks your fully fenced back yard.The sizable backyard has plenty of potential for entertaining guests. The wooded area gives you privacy.Plenty of natural lighting. Other features include a mini-barn for extra storage and 2 car attached garage and a driveway large enough for 4 cars. Garage has an extra freezer for your continence. Immediate Possession.