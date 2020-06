Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

CAREFREE LIVING STARTS HERE!!! Quiet and quaint, and located in The Villages of Longwood. This main level END UNIT has been lovingly cared for. Condo, all on one level, is quietly tucked away in the very back of the community. Carpet just shampooed. Very clean. ALL electric. Living room and dining room carpet are new. All appliances included. HOA takes care of mowing, so you can relax. Next to the Monon Trail, easy to get to shopping, restaurants, etc.