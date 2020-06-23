1023 South Worth Avenue

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
**$250 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT** This Wayne Township home is within minutes to I74/I465 on the West side off Washington Street, just minutes to Speedway, Downtown and more. Home features hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy a large, eat-in kitchen that leads to a large backyard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.