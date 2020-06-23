All apartments in Indianapolis
1023 South Worth Avenue
1023 South Worth Avenue

1023 South Worth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1023 South Worth Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**$250 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT** This Wayne Township home is within minutes to I74/I465 on the West side off Washington Street, just minutes to Speedway, Downtown and more. Home features hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy a large, eat-in kitchen that leads to a large backyard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 South Worth Avenue have any available units?
1023 South Worth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1023 South Worth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1023 South Worth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 South Worth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 South Worth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1023 South Worth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1023 South Worth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1023 South Worth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 South Worth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 South Worth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1023 South Worth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1023 South Worth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1023 South Worth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 South Worth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 South Worth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 South Worth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 South Worth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
