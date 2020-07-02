1020 N. Colorado Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1020 n. Colorado / 3 bed 1 bath in Little Flower / Irvington District - Up for rent is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on Indianapolis' Eastside in the historic Little Flower / Irvington district. New carpet, updated paint give this older home its wonderful charm. A large front porch and rear detached one car garage are among some of the features to this charming little bungalow has to offer. This unit rents for $750.00 per month with a matching deposit of $750.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and apply as this home will not last long. For further questions please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE4481627)