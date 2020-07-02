All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1020 N. Colorado Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1020 N. Colorado Ave.
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1020 N. Colorado Ave.

1020 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1020 North Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1020 n. Colorado / 3 bed 1 bath in Little Flower / Irvington District - Up for rent is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on Indianapolis' Eastside in the historic Little Flower / Irvington district. New carpet, updated paint give this older home its wonderful charm. A large front porch and rear detached one car garage are among some of the features to this charming little bungalow has to offer. This unit rents for $750.00 per month with a matching deposit of $750.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and apply as this home will not last long. For further questions please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE4481627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 N. Colorado Ave. have any available units?
1020 N. Colorado Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 N. Colorado Ave. have?
Some of 1020 N. Colorado Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 N. Colorado Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N. Colorado Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N. Colorado Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 N. Colorado Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1020 N. Colorado Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1020 N. Colorado Ave. offers parking.
Does 1020 N. Colorado Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 N. Colorado Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N. Colorado Ave. have a pool?
No, 1020 N. Colorado Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1020 N. Colorado Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1020 N. Colorado Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N. Colorado Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 N. Colorado Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park
2100 E Stop 12 Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College