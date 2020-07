Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely home is move-in ready. With 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths and a large 2 car garage, you will be glad you stopped by to see this home. There are updates and a modern kitchen and bathrooms to make you and your family feel right at home. Ther is a nice front porch, there is New Carpet, New Paint, and a Kitchen Island for cooking and entertaining. Don't miss out on this property, call today!