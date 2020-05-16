1015 Olive Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** Incredible Fountain Square Location** Just steps away from Fountain Square Brewery, Kuma's Corner and the rest of the Fountain Square's restaurants. This spacious home comes fully furnished with a wall mounted TV in the living room, as well as, a TV in the master bedroom. In addition to 3 large bedrooms and 1 updated bath, the home also has a large privately fenced in back yard with a 2-car garage. Fountain Square locations don't get much better than this!



Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside property.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!