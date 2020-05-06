All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

10149 Bernie Court

10149 Bernie Court · No Longer Available
Location

10149 Bernie Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable Application Fee Upon Successful Move-in** Great property located in Pike Township with easy access to the interstate, Eagle Creek Park, walking trails, shopping and much more. Home features new carpet and paint, a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a garden tub and a 2-car garage. You don't want to miss this opportunity! Pets Negotiable! Short Term Lease Available with Approval.Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp *Sign a Lease by 11/30/19 and Receive $500 off your First Month's Rent!* Located on a cul-de-sac in Warren Township off 21st & Post, minutes to I-70, Maple Creek Golf Course, schools, shopping, restaurants and much more. This Bi-level home features fresh paint throughout along with all new carpet and flooring. the large, eat-in kitchen leads out to a nice deck and large fenced yard. Move-In Ready! Pets Negoitiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10149 Bernie Court have any available units?
10149 Bernie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10149 Bernie Court have?
Some of 10149 Bernie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10149 Bernie Court currently offering any rent specials?
10149 Bernie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10149 Bernie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10149 Bernie Court is pet friendly.
Does 10149 Bernie Court offer parking?
Yes, 10149 Bernie Court offers parking.
Does 10149 Bernie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10149 Bernie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10149 Bernie Court have a pool?
No, 10149 Bernie Court does not have a pool.
Does 10149 Bernie Court have accessible units?
No, 10149 Bernie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10149 Bernie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10149 Bernie Court does not have units with dishwashers.

