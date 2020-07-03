1011 Reserve Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

The Reserve at Broad Ripple – Sunny and quiet end unit! This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath 1200+ sq ft with a perfect location facing the Monon. The unit is quiet, away from the road in the back of The Reserve complex. Living room faces west getting afternoon/evening sun, directly overlooking the woods and Monon trail great for walking, running or biking. The condo has new hardwood floors, new upgraded carpet in both bedrooms and new interior paint. SS appliances, Maple cabinets, Corian countertops, and washer/dryer. One car garage connected to unit, plus extra designated parking. Unfinished basement great for exercise or storage. Community Pool and walking distance to Broad Ripple restaurants and shopping.