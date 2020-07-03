All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1011 Reserve Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1011 Reserve Way
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:54 PM

1011 Reserve Way

1011 Reserve Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1011 Reserve Way, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
The Reserve at Broad Ripple – Sunny and quiet end unit! This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath 1200+ sq ft with a perfect location facing the Monon. The unit is quiet, away from the road in the back of The Reserve complex. Living room faces west getting afternoon/evening sun, directly overlooking the woods and Monon trail great for walking, running or biking. The condo has new hardwood floors, new upgraded carpet in both bedrooms and new interior paint. SS appliances, Maple cabinets, Corian countertops, and washer/dryer. One car garage connected to unit, plus extra designated parking. Unfinished basement great for exercise or storage. Community Pool and walking distance to Broad Ripple restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Reserve Way have any available units?
1011 Reserve Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Reserve Way have?
Some of 1011 Reserve Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Reserve Way currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Reserve Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Reserve Way pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Reserve Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1011 Reserve Way offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Reserve Way offers parking.
Does 1011 Reserve Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 Reserve Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Reserve Way have a pool?
Yes, 1011 Reserve Way has a pool.
Does 1011 Reserve Way have accessible units?
No, 1011 Reserve Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Reserve Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Reserve Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College