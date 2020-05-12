1010 West 27th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill

This stunning home was just recently remodeled and is ready for you to move-in! This unit offers two large bedrooms with walk-in closets, living room, dining room and even ample space in the kitchen! Oversized rooms that bring in enough natural light to keep the place lit. The backyard is completely fenced and offers the space for summer grilling.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult:

www.ethositypm.com/rentalsearch



$100 Admin Fee



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.