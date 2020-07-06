All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:35 PM

101 N. State

101 North State Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 North State Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great downtown double located in the Holy-Cross/Westminster historic district. Only 3 minutes from downtown!! This double is as cute inside as it is outside. Great woodwork, 10 ft. ceilings. All the rooms are big, plenty of space in this 2000 sq. ft. house. First floor includes family room w/decorative fireplace, living room, dining room w/built-in china cabinet, newly remodeled kitchen and half-bath. Basement w/washer/dryer hook-up. Upstairs has 3 big bedrooms and a full bath. Fenced in yard w/off-street parking around back. This is a must see!! View on www.INDYforRENT.com or call 317-918-3775 to set-up a viewing.

Tenant pays all utilities.

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N. State have any available units?
101 N. State doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 N. State have?
Some of 101 N. State's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 N. State currently offering any rent specials?
101 N. State is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N. State pet-friendly?
No, 101 N. State is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 101 N. State offer parking?
Yes, 101 N. State offers parking.
Does 101 N. State have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 N. State does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N. State have a pool?
No, 101 N. State does not have a pool.
Does 101 N. State have accessible units?
No, 101 N. State does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N. State have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 N. State does not have units with dishwashers.

