101 N. State

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great downtown double located in the Holy-Cross/Westminster historic district. Only 3 minutes from downtown!! This double is as cute inside as it is outside. Great woodwork, 10 ft. ceilings. All the rooms are big, plenty of space in this 2000 sq. ft. house. First floor includes family room w/decorative fireplace, living room, dining room w/built-in china cabinet, newly remodeled kitchen and half-bath. Basement w/washer/dryer hook-up. Upstairs has 3 big bedrooms and a full bath. Fenced in yard w/off-street parking around back. This is a must see!! View on www.INDYforRENT.com or call 317-918-3775 to set-up a viewing.



Tenant pays all utilities.



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278