Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

1002 Hathaway Drive

1002 Hathaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Hathaway Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,116 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Hathaway Drive have any available units?
1002 Hathaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Hathaway Drive have?
Some of 1002 Hathaway Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Hathaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Hathaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Hathaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Hathaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Hathaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Hathaway Drive offers parking.
Does 1002 Hathaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Hathaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Hathaway Drive have a pool?
No, 1002 Hathaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Hathaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1002 Hathaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Hathaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Hathaway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
