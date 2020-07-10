Amenities

Emerald Lakes offers luxury and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with full size washer/dryer connections intercom access buildings, attached/detached garages available. The apartments have laminate wood flooring in entry, 9' ceilings and oversize windows, ceiling fan outlets, and Whirlpool appliances. Fireplaces/vaulted ceilings available in select homes. The community has a resident business center, fitness center, central clothes care center, tot lot/play area. We have many out door activities available such as swimming pool, tennis court, sand volleyball court. The apartment homes have postal boxes located inside entry lobby, and valet dry cleaning. Convenient Southside location to finest shopping and dining. Just minutes from downtown and I65.