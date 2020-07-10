All apartments in Greenwood
Emerald Lakes

1180 Emerald Lakes Dr · (775) 346-2611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414101 · Avail. Jul 27

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 546207 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 1156208 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 1183104 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald Lakes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
lobby
tennis court
valet service
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
car wash area
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Emerald Lakes offers luxury and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with full size washer/dryer connections intercom access buildings, attached/detached garages available. The apartments have laminate wood flooring in entry, 9' ceilings and oversize windows, ceiling fan outlets, and Whirlpool appliances. Fireplaces/vaulted ceilings available in select homes. The community has a resident business center, fitness center, central clothes care center, tot lot/play area. We have many out door activities available such as swimming pool, tennis court, sand volleyball court. The apartment homes have postal boxes located inside entry lobby, and valet dry cleaning. Convenient Southside location to finest shopping and dining. Just minutes from downtown and I65.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 for first applicant, $25 for any additional occupant over 18 years old.
Deposit: $99-$500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: N/A
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: none
restrictions: 70 lbs. No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: We have extra storage closets available for rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerald Lakes have any available units?
Emerald Lakes has 4 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does Emerald Lakes have?
Some of Emerald Lakes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerald Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Emerald Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Emerald Lakes offers parking.
Does Emerald Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emerald Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Emerald Lakes has a pool.
Does Emerald Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, Emerald Lakes has accessible units.
Does Emerald Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald Lakes has units with dishwashers.
