Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance hot tub pet friendly

Westminster Apartments and Townhomes is located next to all the conveniences Greenwood has to offer including, The Greenwood Park Mall, fine dining and entertainment. We are only minutes from downtown Indianapolis, I-65 and I-465. Youкll love living in a park-like setting with our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and our 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes.