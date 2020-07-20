All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 1263 Clove Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
1263 Clove Court
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:05 AM

1263 Clove Court

1263 Clove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1263 Clove Court, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,219 sf home is located in Greenfield, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Clove Court have any available units?
1263 Clove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 1263 Clove Court have?
Some of 1263 Clove Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 Clove Court currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Clove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Clove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 Clove Court is pet friendly.
Does 1263 Clove Court offer parking?
Yes, 1263 Clove Court offers parking.
Does 1263 Clove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Clove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Clove Court have a pool?
No, 1263 Clove Court does not have a pool.
Does 1263 Clove Court have accessible units?
No, 1263 Clove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Clove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Clove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 Clove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1263 Clove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with GaragesGreenfield Apartments with Parking
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Cumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INConnersville, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis