3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenfield, IN
1615 Winfield Park Drive
1615 Winfield Pk Drive, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$835
1300 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1497288 A coveted rental apartment in Greenfield! Your next rental includes: --3 bedrooms, 1.
334 Brookstone Drive
334 Brookstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1776 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.
1014 E Sixth St
1014 East 6th Street, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1094 sqft
House in Greenfield - 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5587835)
Results within 5 miles of Greenfield
3461 S 50 W
3461 50 W, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home in the Country - Country Living! This home is over 2000 sq ft with a spacious outbuilding. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Beautiful kitchen, living room, and a family room.
Results within 10 miles of Greenfield
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.
3625 Rock Maple Drive
3625 Rock Maple Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1796 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
11440 Cuyahoga Drive
11440 Cuyahoga Drive, Indianapolis, IN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
6572 W Jefferson Court
6572 West Jefferson Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
2054 sqft
Excellent Home With Attached Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Austin Trace
6863 West Odessa Way
6863 Odessa Way, McCordsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1794 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Great opportunity in McCordsville! Popular Austin Trace, Mount Vernon Schools, and more! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home with peaceful
3952 NARROWLEAF CT
3952 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
Lawrence Twp - 4 bedroom - Four bedroom, 2 story home with 2.5 baths in Lawrence Township on Indy's northeast side. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided. Central Air. Two car garage. Washer/dryer hookup. (RLNE5605910)
2238 Leaf Drive
2238 Leaf Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1374 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,374 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
7022 East US Highway 52
7022 Main Street, Shelby County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1878 sqft
Cute older home with plenty of space. 3 Bedrooms plus a large bonus room with Walk-in Closet--could be 4th BR or Family/Game Room. Updated bath is spacious with laundry closet. Nice country kitchen with newer laminate flooring.
