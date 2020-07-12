14 Apartments for rent in Greenfield, IN with parking

"The best home outside of heaven." Literary genius James Whitcomb Riley on Greenfield, IN

Greenfield is a relatively small city of just more than 20,000 people who are proud of their community and who wear their heritage like a badge of honor. The city's well-run community services feature a top regional hospital and public library. In addition, Greenfield sits in a location that has ideal access to the spoils of Indianapolis. Many of the towns in the surrounding area rely heavily on Indy for employment and entertainment. For an out-of-state career seeker, Greenfield offers opportunities and proximity to the big city. See more