Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Greenfield, IN with parking

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources It’s love at first sight as you enter Bluestone and enjoy the newest and best apartment homes and townhomes in Greenfield.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
888 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-70 and Highway 9, along with several parks and prime shopping and dining spots. Property includes clubhouse, pond, pool and gym. One- and two-bedroom units are available.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
833 Indigo Drive
833 Indigo Drive, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2146 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This house is super spacious!! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! It is a two story in the popular Indigo Springs in the Greenfield School District.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1491 Persimmon Circle
1491 Persimmon Circle, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1288 sqft
Greenfield Home Features Fireplace and Fenced Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
334 Brookstone Drive
334 Brookstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1776 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1014 E Sixth St
1014 East 6th Street, Greenfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1094 sqft
House in Greenfield - 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5587835)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
718 Fern Street
718 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1330 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Greenfield
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Cumberland
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$751
864 sqft
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6572 W Jefferson Court
6572 West Jefferson Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
2054 sqft
Excellent Home With Attached Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7723 Mansfield Way
7723 Mansfield Way, Ingalls, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2628 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. THIS HOUSE IS SUPER SPACIOUS WITH MANY UPGRADES!!!! It is a 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2907 Braxton Ct.
2907 Braxton Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Now Showing 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 2907 Braxton Ct., Indianapolis, IN. - WARREN TOWNSHIP: E 30th & N German Church Rd Single family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, living room, laundry room & eat-in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3952 NARROWLEAF CT
3952 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1980 sqft
Lawrence Twp - 4 bedroom - Four bedroom, 2 story home with 2.5 baths in Lawrence Township on Indy's northeast side. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided. Central Air. Two car garage. Washer/dryer hookup. (RLNE5605910)

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2238 Leaf Drive
2238 Leaf Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1374 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,374 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
7022 East US Highway 52
7022 Main Street, Shelby County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1878 sqft
Cute older home with plenty of space. 3 Bedrooms plus a large bonus room with Walk-in Closet--could be 4th BR or Family/Game Room. Updated bath is spacious with laundry closet. Nice country kitchen with newer laminate flooring.
City Guide for Greenfield, IN

"The best home outside of heaven." Literary genius James Whitcomb Riley on Greenfield, IN

Greenfield is a relatively small city of just more than 20,000 people who are proud of their community and who wear their heritage like a badge of honor. The city's well-run community services feature a top regional hospital and public library. In addition, Greenfield sits in a location that has ideal access to the spoils of Indianapolis. Many of the towns in the surrounding area rely heavily on Indy for employment and entertainment. For an out-of-state career seeker, Greenfield offers opportunities and proximity to the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greenfield, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

