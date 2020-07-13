All apartments in Greenfield
Greenfield Village Apartments

1650 Village Dr W · (317) 827-7857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 Village Dr W, Greenfield, IN 46140

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1685A · Avail. Oct 16

$809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenfield Village Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
Residents choose Greenfield Village Apartments because of the excellent location in this rapidly growing suburb just 10 minutes from the east side of Indianapolis. Greenfield Village features 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and is located within walking distance of the area's best dining, entertainment and shopping. Greenfield Village Apartments is located just minutes from I-70, in the "Four Star" Greenfield School District.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 move-in fee
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for parking policies.
Storage Details: Storage closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenfield Village Apartments have any available units?
Greenfield Village Apartments has a unit available for $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Greenfield Village Apartments have?
Some of Greenfield Village Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenfield Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Greenfield Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenfield Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenfield Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Greenfield Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Greenfield Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Greenfield Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenfield Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenfield Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Greenfield Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Greenfield Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Greenfield Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Greenfield Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenfield Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenfield Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenfield Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.
