Greenfield Village Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 move-in fee
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for parking policies.
Storage Details: Storage closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.