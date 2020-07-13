Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym pool parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance guest parking

Residents choose Greenfield Village Apartments because of the excellent location in this rapidly growing suburb just 10 minutes from the east side of Indianapolis. Greenfield Village features 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and is located within walking distance of the area's best dining, entertainment and shopping. Greenfield Village Apartments is located just minutes from I-70, in the "Four Star" Greenfield School District.