Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Greenfield, IN with garage

Greenfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources It’s love at first sight as you enter Bluestone and enjoy the newest and best apartment homes and townhomes in Greenfield.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
334 Brookstone Drive
334 Brookstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1776 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1014 E Sixth St
1014 East 6th Street, Greenfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1094 sqft
House in Greenfield - 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5587835)
Results within 10 miles of Greenfield

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6572 W Jefferson Court
6572 West Jefferson Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
2054 sqft
Excellent Home With Attached Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3952 NARROWLEAF CT
3952 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1980 sqft
Lawrence Twp - 4 bedroom - Four bedroom, 2 story home with 2.5 baths in Lawrence Township on Indy's northeast side. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided. Central Air. Two car garage. Washer/dryer hookup. (RLNE5605910)

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2238 Leaf Drive
2238 Leaf Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1374 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,374 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
7022 East US Highway 52
7022 Main Street, Shelby County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1878 sqft
Cute older home with plenty of space. 3 Bedrooms plus a large bonus room with Walk-in Closet--could be 4th BR or Family/Game Room. Updated bath is spacious with laundry closet. Nice country kitchen with newer laminate flooring.
City Guide for Greenfield, IN

"The best home outside of heaven." Literary genius James Whitcomb Riley on Greenfield, IN

Greenfield is a relatively small city of just more than 20,000 people who are proud of their community and who wear their heritage like a badge of honor. The city's well-run community services feature a top regional hospital and public library. In addition, Greenfield sits in a location that has ideal access to the spoils of Indianapolis. Many of the towns in the surrounding area rely heavily on Indy for employment and entertainment. For an out-of-state career seeker, Greenfield offers opportunities and proximity to the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Greenfield, IN

Greenfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

