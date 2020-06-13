10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenfield, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
888 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-70 and Highway 9, along with several parks and prime shopping and dining spots. Property includes clubhouse, pond, pool and gym. One- and two-bedroom units are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources It’s love at first sight as you enter Bluestone and enjoy the newest and best apartment homes and townhomes in Greenfield.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1615 Winfield Park Drive
1615 Winfield Pk Drive, Greenfield, IN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$835
1300 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1497288 A coveted rental apartment in Greenfield! Your next rental includes: --3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
334 Brookstone Drive
334 Brookstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1776 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.
Results within 5 miles of Greenfield

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3461 S 50 W
3461 50 W, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home in the Country - Country Living! This home is over 2000 sq ft with a spacious outbuilding. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Beautiful kitchen, living room, and a family room.
Results within 10 miles of Greenfield
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
$500
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
3625 Rock Maple Drive
3625 Rock Maple Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1796 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
133 North Muessing Street
133 North Muessing Street, Cumberland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1104 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Austin Trace
1 Unit Available
6863 West Odessa Way
6863 Odessa Way, McCordsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1794 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Great opportunity in McCordsville! Popular Austin Trace, Mount Vernon Schools, and more! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home with peaceful
City Guide for Greenfield, IN

"The best home outside of heaven." Literary genius James Whitcomb Riley on Greenfield, IN

Greenfield is a relatively small city of just more than 20,000 people who are proud of their community and who wear their heritage like a badge of honor. The city's well-run community services feature a top regional hospital and public library. In addition, Greenfield sits in a location that has ideal access to the spoils of Indianapolis. Many of the towns in the surrounding area rely heavily on Indy for employment and entertainment. For an out-of-state career seeker, Greenfield offers opportunities and proximity to the big city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Greenfield, IN

Finding an apartment in Greenfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

