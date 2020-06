Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Commuter Dream and a real deal for a smart shopper! Steps away from school and train station this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3200 Sq. ft. First impressions are important! A gracious foyer greets your guests. Office and full bath right next to each other create an opportunity for a private suite. Formal Living/Dining combination quietly says "Luxury". Recipe for success: Efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage and counter space with combined eating area. Screened porch overlooking back yard with 2 "rain barrels". 2nd Level offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home is energy efficient with Nest learning Thermostat. Let's talk details!