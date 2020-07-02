All apartments in Wheaton
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:35 AM

Briarbrook Apartment Homes

1147 Briarbrook Dr · (630) 793-4608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month free if you move in by 07/15! *Details apply. Contact our leasing office for more details.
Location

1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL 60187

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 01B · Avail. Sep 8

$1,371

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briarbrook Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Briarbrook offers freshly renovated one, and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in every apartment home. Surrounded by glistening ponds and plenty of sunlight, you'll find unlimited possibilities that echo your lifestyle. Briarbrook puts you near I-355, I-88, Route 59, Route 53 and minutes from the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad Station. Fourteen 5-star grocery stores ranging from discount to specialty including Trader Joe's, Fresh Thyme, ALDI, Mariano's, Jewel Osco, Papa Win, Namaste Foods, Medina Market, and Walmart Super Center all just moments from home. You'll enjoy twenty-eight highly rated restaurants nearby from fast food favorites such as Chic-Fil-A, and Smash Burger, to diverse, upscale dining options including Il Sogno, Five and Hoek Coffee, and Lu's Sushi and Chinese. Briarbrook falls within the boundaries of the highly-rated Wheaton Warrenville South High School. The school ranked twenty-first ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee $115-$135 utility package
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 - $600
limit: 2
rent: $30-$60/month per pet
restrictions: There are no pet weight restrictions. Breed restrictions do apply. Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Akita, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Wolf, and Wolf Hybrids are prohibited.
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: $20-$150/month depending on size

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briarbrook Apartment Homes have any available units?
Briarbrook Apartment Homes has 36 units available starting at $1,278 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wheaton, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
What amenities does Briarbrook Apartment Homes have?
Some of Briarbrook Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briarbrook Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Briarbrook Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free if you move in by 07/15! *Details apply. Contact our leasing office for more details.
Is Briarbrook Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Briarbrook Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Briarbrook Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Briarbrook Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Briarbrook Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Briarbrook Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Briarbrook Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Briarbrook Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Briarbrook Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Briarbrook Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Briarbrook Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Briarbrook Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
