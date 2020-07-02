Briarbrook Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool package receiving tennis court yoga parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room guest parking internet access key fob access online portal pool table trash valet

Briarbrook offers freshly renovated one, and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in every apartment home. Surrounded by glistening ponds and plenty of sunlight, you'll find unlimited possibilities that echo your lifestyle. Briarbrook puts you near I-355, I-88, Route 59, Route 53 and minutes from the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad Station. Fourteen 5-star grocery stores ranging from discount to specialty including Trader Joe's, Fresh Thyme, ALDI, Mariano's, Jewel Osco, Papa Win, Namaste Foods, Medina Market, and Walmart Super Center all just moments from home. You'll enjoy twenty-eight highly rated restaurants nearby from fast food favorites such as Chic-Fil-A, and Smash Burger, to diverse, upscale dining options including Il Sogno, Five and Hoek Coffee, and Lu's Sushi and Chinese. Briarbrook falls within the boundaries of the highly-rated Wheaton Warrenville South High School. The school ranked twenty-first ...