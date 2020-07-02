Briarbrook Apartment Homes

Amenities
Briarbrook offers freshly renovated one, and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in every apartment home. Surrounded by glistening ponds and plenty of sunlight, you'll find unlimited possibilities that echo your lifestyle. Briarbrook puts you near I-355, I-88, Route 59, Route 53 and minutes from the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad Station. Fourteen 5-star grocery stores ranging from discount to specialty including Trader Joe's, Fresh Thyme, ALDI, Mariano's, Jewel Osco, Papa Win, Namaste Foods, Medina Market, and Walmart Super Center all just moments from home. You'll enjoy twenty-eight highly rated restaurants nearby from fast food favorites such as Chic-Fil-A, and Smash Burger, to diverse, upscale dining options including Il Sogno, Five and Hoek Coffee, and Lu's Sushi and Chinese. Briarbrook falls within the boundaries of the highly-rated Wheaton Warrenville South High School. The school ranked twenty-first ...