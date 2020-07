Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished hardwood floors cable included carpet garbage disposal ice maker recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access media room tennis court cats allowed bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room e-payments hot tub package receiving pool table yoga

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Wheaton Center is conveniently located just one block from downtown and the Wheaton Metra, making commuting to Chicago a breeze. At ReNew Wheaton Center, you can enjoy endless amenities such as our state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive community room, Wi-Fi cafes, pet spa, resort-style pool with luxury cabanas, bark park, and tennis courts. Enjoy easy access to all of your favorite destinations including the French Market, Il Sogno, Ivy, Burger Social, the Wheaton Grand Theatre, the Illinois Prairie Path, and Morton Arboretum. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!