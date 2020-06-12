Apartment List
189 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wheaton, IL

$
67 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
$
7 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.
$
34 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
8 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
21 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 Unit Available
1464 Stonebridge Circle
1464 Stonebridge Circle, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
972 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1464 Stonebridge Circle in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
415 Lyon Avenue
415 Lyon Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
936 sqft
Very charming home available for immediate occupancy. Fantastic location very close to town, Prairie Path and the Metra train. Hardwood floors throughout, original built in cabinetry and other vintage details. Updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 Unit Available
835 SHELDON Court
835 Sheldon Court, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
LOOKING FOR A COMFORTABLE 2 BEDROOM RENTAL CONDO IN A GREAT AREA? CONSIDER THIS DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH A WONDERFUL BALCONY AREA OVERLOOKING A SLOW MOVING STREAM! THIS UNIT HAS LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT AND THE WASHER & DRYER ARE READY TO GO.

1 Unit Available
1307 College Avenue
1307 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE RENT if you apply before 5/15! Recently rehabbed and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.

1 Unit Available
116 North Main Street
116 North Main Street, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Located in Downtown Wheaton on the 2nd Floor; Suite #2 available ~2 Bedrooms w/WIC, 2 Full Bath~ Skylights~ Hardwood Floors & 6 Panel Wood Doors throughout; Updated Kitchen w/Updated Appliances, 42 "Custom Wood Cabinets, Corian Counters & Eat-in
Results within 1 mile of Wheaton
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Wheaton
40 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1068 sqft
$
15 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
Prentiss Creek at Downers Grove Apartments offers a peaceful retreat near the heart of Downers Grove, Illinois.
22 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1034 sqft
$
59 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
$
33 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
8 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
9 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft

June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report. Wheaton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheaton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wheaton rents declined slightly over the past month

Wheaton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheaton stand at $1,295 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,524 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wheaton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wheaton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wheaton

    As rents have increased moderately in Wheaton, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wheaton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Wheaton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,524 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% rise in Wheaton.
    • While Wheaton's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wheaton than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Wheaton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

