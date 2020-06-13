Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

18 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wheaton, IL

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Results within 5 miles of Wheaton
1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Cantera
23 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1157 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
57 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
29 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1070 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
1 of 25

Last updated May 18 at 04:06pm
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
927 Elderberry Circle
927 Elderberry Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Fantastic North Naperville location! Close to Downtown, Metra & I-88. Super nice & secured elevator building with attached heated garage! Privacy abounds in this roomy bright end unit 2nd floor condo.
Results within 10 miles of Wheaton
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Eola Yards
42 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,931
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
14 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,633
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.

June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report. Wheaton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheaton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wheaton rents declined slightly over the past month

Wheaton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheaton stand at $1,295 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,524 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wheaton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wheaton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wheaton

    As rents have increased moderately in Wheaton, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wheaton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Wheaton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,524 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% rise in Wheaton.
    • While Wheaton's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wheaton than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Wheaton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

