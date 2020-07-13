Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wheaton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,067
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
$
36 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
36 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,399
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1350 South Lorraine Road
1350 South Lorraine Road, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Wheaton. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
204 North Gary Avenue
204 North Gary Avenue, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 204 North Gary Avenue in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1671 Grosvenor Circle
1671 Grosvenor Circle, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1056 sqft
Rare first floor unit in highly sought after Adare Farms! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath. Lots of natural light from the beautiful sliding glass doors! Just updated painting throughout, and new flooring and ceiling fans.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
534 W. Evergreen Street
534 West Evergreen Street, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2154 sqft
534 W. Evergreen Street Available 08/21/20 Luxury Three Bed Townhome Wheaton w First Floor Master - Beautiful, large end unit townhome, close to everything! All maintenance included! Three large bedrooms, with master on the first floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
121 N Cross Street
121 North Cross Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,749
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IN NEED OF A SUBLET (in Wheaton, IL)! Move-in date is negotiable! Building details: - Fitness center - Conference room - Mail area and separate package room - Business center - Community room - Theater room - Pool in the courtyard (currently not

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1319 Wakeman Avenue
1319 Wakeman Avenue, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
PICTURES ARE JUST A PEEK AT WHATS TO COME. JUST REMODELED AND UPDATED! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT LEVEL. SPACIOUS UPDATED KITCHEN IS OPEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOMS BRINGING IN TONS OF LIGHT.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
255 East Liberty Drive
255 East Liberty Drive, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
This Courthouse Square Condo has historic brick exteriors while the interior has a spacious master bedroom, a bright living area with natural lighting, fresh new carpeting, all new paint, bathroom with overhead vanity lighting and washer and dryer

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
116 North Main Street
116 North Main Street, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Located in Downtown Wheaton on the 2nd Floor; Suite #3 available ~2 Bedrooms w/WIC, 1 Full Bath~ Skylights~ Hardwood Floors & 6 Panel Wood Doors throughout; Updated Kitchen w/ Updated Appliances, Custom Wood Cabinets, Corian Counters & Eat-in Bar,

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
303 Clinton Court
303 Clinton Court, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1249 sqft
Ranch on quiet cul-de-sac street close to downtown Wheaton. 4 or 3 br +office and finished attic space. Newer kitchen cabinets, appliances, baths, flooring throughout. Newer roof, a/c, and driveway.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A
1588 Timber Trl, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
870 sqft
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Split-Level Town House for Rent in Wheaton! VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
215 South President Street
215 South President Street, Wheaton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3180 sqft
Commuter Dream and a real deal for a smart shopper! Steps away from school and train station this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3200 Sq. ft. First impressions are important! A gracious foyer greets your guests.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
835 SHELDON Court
835 Sheldon Court, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
LOOKING FOR A COMFORTABLE 2 BEDROOM RENTAL CONDO IN A GREAT AREA? CONSIDER THIS DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH A WONDERFUL BALCONY AREA OVERLOOKING A SLOW MOVING STREAM! THIS UNIT HAS LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT AND THE WASHER & DRYER ARE READY TO GO.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1307 College Avenue
1307 College Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
800 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE RENT if you apply before 5/15! Recently rehabbed and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1721 East Roosevelt Road
1721 East Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Big townhouse with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, new cabinets and interior doors.
Results within 1 mile of Wheaton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
418 Hill Avenue
418 Hill Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
3000 sqft
TMG Signature Builders presents a classic cottage Glen Ellyn home featuring Cabinetry by Pennville, Pro Appliances by Thermador, Marvin Ultimate Series Windows and Rohl/Grohe fixtures.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
976 Highland Avenue
976 Highland Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1597 sqft
What a Fabulous house for rent!!!! This one will not last long!!! Spacious, bright rehabbed house featuring Brazilian teak wood flooring, gorgeous family room with over sized fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wheaton, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wheaton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

