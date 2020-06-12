177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wheaton, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
67 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,418
1455 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1509 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
522 Childs St
522 Childs Street, Wheaton, IL
Downtown of Wheaton Beautiful cozy house - (RLNE5693678)

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
533 Ranch Road
533 Ranch Road, Wheaton, IL
Beautifully updated and NO STAIRS to climb! Located in prime North Wheaton Hawthorne area. Convenient to METRA, schools and shopping. Large rooms plus bonus studio...perfect for just about any creative purpose! Major mechanicals are newer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
189 Hamilton Lane
189 Hamilton Lane, Wheaton, IL
Thinking about buying & just can't find anything, why not rent for a few years in a wonderful area first? High Knob subdivision in beautiful Wheaton is surrounded by Forest preserves, so if running or biking is your passion this home is situated

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
215 South President Street
215 South President Street, Wheaton, IL
Commuter Dream and a real deal for a smart shopper! Steps away from school and train station this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3200 Sq. ft. First impressions are important! A gracious foyer greets your guests.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1573 Coloma Court South
1573 Coloma Court South, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1573 Coloma Court South in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2244 Park View Court
2244 Park View Ct, Wheaton, IL
Short or long term leases considered. Gorgeous Modern Home w/ High End Design & Finishes Throughout! City Living in the Suburbs! Coveted Cul-de-Sac Location for Carefree Kid Play Near Atten Park! Home Opens to a Huge Inviting Foyer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
175 North Washington Street
175 North Washington Street, Wheaton, IL
Recently remodeled second floor. Zoned C3 Multi use with 3 BR apartment residential potential on 2nd floor. East end of downtown Wheaton near Wheaton College campus. Train station is walking distance from building.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1519 Foothill Drive
1519 Foothill Drive, Wheaton, IL
RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. SPRAWLING RANCH BEAUTY IN AN AMAZING POCKET OF WHEATON! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL WITH A FULL BASEMENT WITH AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM AND FAMILY ROOM! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS. STONE FIREPLACE.
Results within 1 mile of Wheaton

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
375 Sandhurst Circle
375 Sandhurst Circle, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1177 sqft
EASY TO SHOW! CLEAN, bright second floor unit with private balcony! Great location, LOTS of light. Across the street from COD, close to parks and easy access to 88.

1 of 1

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
1 Unit Available
1715 East Roosevelt Road
1715 West Roosevelt Road, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1715 East Roosevelt Road in DuPage County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Wheaton
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:00pm
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1400 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brookdale
12 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
10 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1400 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
7 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Beau Bien
27 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
841 South JULIAN Street
841 South Julian Street, DuPage County, IL
Recent Rehab...4 Bedroom 2 full bath home on 3/4 acre lot! Updated Kitchen with granite counters and eating-in area. Stainless appliances. Home features hardwood flooring in most rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.

June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report. Wheaton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheaton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheaton Rent Report. Wheaton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheaton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wheaton rents declined slightly over the past month

Wheaton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheaton stand at $1,295 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,524 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wheaton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wheaton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wheaton

    As rents have increased moderately in Wheaton, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wheaton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Wheaton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,524 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% rise in Wheaton.
    • While Wheaton's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wheaton than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Wheaton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

