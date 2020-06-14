Apartment List
/
IL
/
wheaton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

252 Apartments for rent in Wheaton, IL with garage

Wheaton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,499
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
533 Ranch Road
533 Ranch Road, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2383 sqft
Beautifully updated and NO STAIRS to climb! Located in prime North Wheaton Hawthorne area. Convenient to METRA, schools and shopping. Large rooms plus bonus studio...perfect for just about any creative purpose! Major mechanicals are newer.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
215 South President Street
215 South President Street, Wheaton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3180 sqft
Commuter Dream and a real deal for a smart shopper! Steps away from school and train station this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 3200 Sq. ft. First impressions are important! A gracious foyer greets your guests.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
415 Lyon Avenue
415 Lyon Avenue, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
936 sqft
Very charming home available for immediate occupancy. Fantastic location very close to town, Prairie Path and the Metra train. Hardwood floors throughout, original built in cabinetry and other vintage details. Updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2244 Park View Court
2244 Park View Ct, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3443 sqft
Short or long term leases considered. Gorgeous Modern Home w/ High End Design & Finishes Throughout! City Living in the Suburbs! Coveted Cul-de-Sac Location for Carefree Kid Play Near Atten Park! Home Opens to a Huge Inviting Foyer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1519 Foothill Drive
1519 Foothill Drive, Wheaton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
RARE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. SPRAWLING RANCH BEAUTY IN AN AMAZING POCKET OF WHEATON! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL WITH A FULL BASEMENT WITH AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM AND FAMILY ROOM! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS. STONE FIREPLACE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
835 SHELDON Court
835 Sheldon Court, Wheaton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1056 sqft
LOOKING FOR A COMFORTABLE 2 BEDROOM RENTAL CONDO IN A GREAT AREA? CONSIDER THIS DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH A WONDERFUL BALCONY AREA OVERLOOKING A SLOW MOVING STREAM! THIS UNIT HAS LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT AND THE WASHER & DRYER ARE READY TO GO.
Results within 1 mile of Wheaton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at St. Charles Square Apartments in Carol Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
375 Sandhurst Circle
375 Sandhurst Circle, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1177 sqft
EASY TO SHOW! CLEAN, bright second floor unit with private balcony! Great location, LOTS of light. Across the street from COD, close to parks and easy access to 88.
Results within 5 miles of Wheaton
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
57 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1070 sqft
Enjoy city living in the suburbs at The Views of Naperville Apartments, in Naperville, Illinois. The community offers newly renovated mid-rise and garden-style studios in one, two, and two-bedroom plus den apartments home floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Brookdale
12 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cantera
21 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1157 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wheaton, IL

Wheaton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWheaton 3 BedroomsWheaton Accessible ApartmentsWheaton Apartments under $1,300
Wheaton Apartments with BalconyWheaton Apartments with GarageWheaton Apartments with GymWheaton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWheaton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheaton Apartments with Parking
Wheaton Apartments with PoolWheaton Apartments with Washer-DryerWheaton Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheaton Furnished ApartmentsWheaton Pet Friendly PlacesWheaton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Wheaton CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago