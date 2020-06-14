843 Ridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking bbq/grill

You will love this beautiful vintage condo updated for today's living and in awesome walk-to location! 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, large open Kitchen with breakfast bar, in-unit Laundry, central air, newer windows and rear BBQ porch with steps down directly to 1 exterior parking space in gated lot. Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, sitting room and updated bath. Other bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Lovely Living Room with 9' ceilings & exquisite details, large Dining Room & family room- the perfect gathering space! Landscaped courtyard with patio, storage, bike & exercise rooms and very pet friendly. Walk to Metra/Purple line stops, #201 Bus to Northwestern stops right out front, restaurants, shops and more! Pets allowed- 1 cat or 1 dog up to 30 lbs. (pet deposit required) Available for 1-year lease.