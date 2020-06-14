All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 843 Ridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
843 Ridge Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:06 PM

843 Ridge Avenue

843 Ridge Avenue · (847) 736-2440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

843 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1907 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
You will love this beautiful vintage condo updated for today's living and in awesome walk-to location! 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, large open Kitchen with breakfast bar, in-unit Laundry, central air, newer windows and rear BBQ porch with steps down directly to 1 exterior parking space in gated lot. Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, sitting room and updated bath. Other bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Lovely Living Room with 9' ceilings & exquisite details, large Dining Room & family room- the perfect gathering space! Landscaped courtyard with patio, storage, bike & exercise rooms and very pet friendly. Walk to Metra/Purple line stops, #201 Bus to Northwestern stops right out front, restaurants, shops and more! Pets allowed- 1 cat or 1 dog up to 30 lbs. (pet deposit required) Available for 1-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Ridge Avenue have any available units?
843 Ridge Avenue has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 843 Ridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
843 Ridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 Ridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 843 Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 843 Ridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 843 Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 Ridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 843 Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 843 Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 843 Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 Ridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 843 Ridge Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
1243 Judson
1243 Judson Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St
Evanston, IL 60201
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity