Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Evanston = One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 235725



Evanston - Renovated 1 Bedroom Heat Included

Evanston - Updated one bedroom apartment on the third floor.

This prime location at Dodge by Main Street has a bright layout and new appliances including a dishwasher.

The bedroom features large closet space, hardwood floors and a wall air conditioner. The bedroom will easily welcome a king size bed and furniture.

Large living room with hardwood floors and also has a wall air conditioner.

Heat is included in the rent. One time $300 move in fee. Cats are welcome.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235725

Property Id 235725



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5611535)