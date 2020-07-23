All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

339 Howard

339 West Howard Street · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

339 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL 60202
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $895 · Avail. Sep 1

$895

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
Available 09/01/20 Affordable Evanston Studios - Property Id: 319745

Gut Rehab Studio! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Steps From Transportation, Dining, & Shopping!

Recent Renovation! Walking distance (1 block) to Howard Red Line Stop. MALL across the street Jewel, Marshall's, LA Fitness, Payless Shoes, and Restaurants.

Rent includes amenities such as:

-Granite counter tops
-Dark wood cabinets
-Stainless steel appliances w/ dishwasher
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Security Cameras
-New Fire Alarm System
-New Laundry Room
-Newer windows

Heat & Stove are electric, NO GAS BILL!

Available September 1st!

Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/339-howard-evanston-il/319745
Property Id 319745

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5958948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Howard have any available units?
339 Howard has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 Howard have?
Some of 339 Howard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Howard currently offering any rent specials?
339 Howard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Howard pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 Howard is pet friendly.
Does 339 Howard offer parking?
No, 339 Howard does not offer parking.
Does 339 Howard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Howard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Howard have a pool?
No, 339 Howard does not have a pool.
Does 339 Howard have accessible units?
No, 339 Howard does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Howard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Howard has units with dishwashers.
