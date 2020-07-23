Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Affordable Evanston Studios - Property Id: 319745
Gut Rehab Studio! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Steps From Transportation, Dining, & Shopping!
Recent Renovation! Walking distance (1 block) to Howard Red Line Stop. MALL across the street Jewel, Marshall's, LA Fitness, Payless Shoes, and Restaurants.
Rent includes amenities such as:
-Granite counter tops
-Dark wood cabinets
-Stainless steel appliances w/ dishwasher
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Security Cameras
-New Fire Alarm System
-New Laundry Room
-Newer windows
Heat & Stove are electric, NO GAS BILL!
Available September 1st!
Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/339-howard-evanston-il/319745
Property Id 319745
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5958948)