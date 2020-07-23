Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system gym on-site laundry

Available 09/01/20 Affordable Evanston Studios - Property Id: 319745



Gut Rehab Studio! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Steps From Transportation, Dining, & Shopping!



Recent Renovation! Walking distance (1 block) to Howard Red Line Stop. MALL across the street Jewel, Marshall's, LA Fitness, Payless Shoes, and Restaurants.



Rent includes amenities such as:



-Granite counter tops

-Dark wood cabinets

-Stainless steel appliances w/ dishwasher

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Security Cameras

-New Fire Alarm System

-New Laundry Room

-Newer windows



Heat & Stove are electric, NO GAS BILL!



Available September 1st!



Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/339-howard-evanston-il/319745

No Dogs Allowed



