Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
1640 MAPLE Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

1640 MAPLE Avenue

1640 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Showing for lease starting in July or August. Ideal Downtown Evanston location at Church Street Station. Morning sunshine with east views, this 2BR/2BA corner unit has its own private terrace. Full amenity building with indoor pool, exercise room, rooftop garden terrace, door staff. Unit features hardwood floors, maple kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package and in-unit Washer/Dryer. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Heat and gas included, tenants pay electric and cable/internet. Full size storage cage included. Steps to Lake Front, shopping, transportation. Building has a $300 non-refundable move-in and same for move-out fee. No Pets. Covered Parking space $100.00 per month additional. Available now for move-in. Minimum 1-year lease, longer term preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 MAPLE Avenue have any available units?
1640 MAPLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, IL.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 MAPLE Avenue have?
Some of 1640 MAPLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 MAPLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1640 MAPLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 MAPLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1640 MAPLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1640 MAPLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1640 MAPLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1640 MAPLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 MAPLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 MAPLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1640 MAPLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1640 MAPLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1640 MAPLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 MAPLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 MAPLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
