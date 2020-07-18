1640 MAPLE Avenue

Amenities

Showing for lease starting in July or August. Ideal Downtown Evanston location at Church Street Station. Morning sunshine with east views, this 2BR/2BA corner unit has its own private terrace. Full amenity building with indoor pool, exercise room, rooftop garden terrace, door staff. Unit features hardwood floors, maple kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package and in-unit Washer/Dryer. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Heat and gas included, tenants pay electric and cable/internet. Full size storage cage included. Steps to Lake Front, shopping, transportation. Building has a $300 non-refundable move-in and same for move-out fee. No Pets. Covered Parking space $100.00 per month additional. Available now for move-in. Minimum 1-year lease, longer term preferred.