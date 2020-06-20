All apartments in Evanston
1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A

1236 Chicago Avenue · (773) 985-5111
Location

1236 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Evanston for Rent - June Move In! - Features: carpet floors throughout the unit, kitchen with ceramic floors, all white appliances, maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, open living and dining combo area, gas burning fireplace in living, large bedroom will fit queen or king sized beds, ample closet space, bathroom with ceramic floors, tub/shower combo, vanity with linen storage, gas forced heat and central air, laundry in unit, intercom entry, private balcony, one covered parking spot included in the rent, building has a swimming pool, hot tub, sundeck and fitness center, steps to the CTA purple line, downtown Evanston, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and so much more...call 773-904-7700 to set up a showing.
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 ONE TIME MOVE IN FEE AND $250 ADMINISTRATION FEE
HOA Move IN FEES- $500.00 Refundable $250.00 Non- Refundable

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2507407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A have any available units?
1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A have?
Some of 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A pet-friendly?
No, 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A offer parking?
Yes, 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A does offer parking.
Does 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A have a pool?
Yes, 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A has a pool.
Does 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A have accessible units?
No, 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A has units with dishwashers.
