1236 Chicago Ave. Unit 506A

Large 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Evanston for Rent - June Move In! - Features: carpet floors throughout the unit, kitchen with ceramic floors, all white appliances, maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, open living and dining combo area, gas burning fireplace in living, large bedroom will fit queen or king sized beds, ample closet space, bathroom with ceramic floors, tub/shower combo, vanity with linen storage, gas forced heat and central air, laundry in unit, intercom entry, private balcony, one covered parking spot included in the rent, building has a swimming pool, hot tub, sundeck and fitness center, steps to the CTA purple line, downtown Evanston, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and so much more...call 773-904-7700 to set up a showing.

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 ONE TIME MOVE IN FEE AND $250 ADMINISTRATION FEE

HOA Move IN FEES- $500.00 Refundable $250.00 Non- Refundable



No Pets Allowed



