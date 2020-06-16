All apartments in Chicago
Park West Tower

444 W Fullerton Pkwy · (847) 830-0175
Location

444 W Fullerton Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1807 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
package receiving
Unobstructed South City Views - Property Id: 160750

Absolutely stunning unobstructed South views of the lake and city from this high floor large one bedroom. Lake Michigan to United Center and beyond - the view is amazing!! Wide plank engineered hardwood floors and ceramic throughout, new stainless appliances, maple cabinets, stainless back splash and nice breakfast bar in kitchen. Updated bathroom, Elfa closet systems and good sized bedroom with enough space for an office/desk. Enjoy a summer day on the sundeck and take a splash in the outdoor pool. 24 hour door staff, package receiving and large on site laundry room are part of the building amenities. Step out into the heart of Lincoln Park for restaurants, nightlife, Lincoln Park Zoo, and and easy walk to the lakefront. Plenty of transportation options nearby and bus stop is 1 minute out your door!! Indoor Parking Included in Rent. Available 10/19.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160750
Property Id 160750

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park West Tower have any available units?
Park West Tower has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Park West Tower have?
Some of Park West Tower's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park West Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Park West Tower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park West Tower pet-friendly?
No, Park West Tower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Park West Tower offer parking?
Yes, Park West Tower does offer parking.
Does Park West Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park West Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park West Tower have a pool?
Yes, Park West Tower has a pool.
Does Park West Tower have accessible units?
No, Park West Tower does not have accessible units.
Does Park West Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park West Tower has units with dishwashers.
