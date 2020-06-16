Park West Tower

Amenities

Absolutely stunning unobstructed South views of the lake and city from this high floor large one bedroom. Lake Michigan to United Center and beyond - the view is amazing!! Wide plank engineered hardwood floors and ceramic throughout, new stainless appliances, maple cabinets, stainless back splash and nice breakfast bar in kitchen. Updated bathroom, Elfa closet systems and good sized bedroom with enough space for an office/desk. Enjoy a summer day on the sundeck and take a splash in the outdoor pool. 24 hour door staff, package receiving and large on site laundry room are part of the building amenities. Step out into the heart of Lincoln Park for restaurants, nightlife, Lincoln Park Zoo, and and easy walk to the lakefront. Plenty of transportation options nearby and bus stop is 1 minute out your door!! Indoor Parking Included in Rent. Available 10/19.

