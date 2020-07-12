/
/
/
woodlawn
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:40 PM
207 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, Chicago, IL
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6239 S Kimbark Ave 1
6239 South Kimbark Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1475 sqft
Oasis Hyde Park/Woodlawn Area - Property Id: 215359 ***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 07/11/2020 FROM 12PM-1PM*** ***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 07/11/2020 FROM 12PM-1PM*** ***OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 07/11/2020 FROM 12PM-1PM*** Walk to University of Chicago, Metra,
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6523 S Woodlawn Avenue
6523 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Single family close to UIC - Whole house for rent close to University of Chicago campus. Stately greystone with some original features, but new kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, new carpeting.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6610 S Kenwood Ave
6610 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
**MODERN 3 BEDROOM LOCATED IN WOODLAWN** - Property Id: 234924 Kick back and relax in your new UPDATED 3 Bedroom in the heart of WOODLAWN - CLOSE TO THE BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION, & MORE - Have tons of fun with friends and family
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6347 S Vernon Ave
6347 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1216 sqft
Beautiful home - Property Id: 203408 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203408 Property Id 203408 (RLNE5878053)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
6553 S King Dr
6553 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Hardwood floor, stainless steel appliances. Large windows and a beautiful cozy unit naturally well-lit. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5410287)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6416 S St lawrence
6416 South Saint Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
2 be d voucher - Property Id: 121846 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121846 Property Id 121846 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5878055)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6322 South Champlain Avenue
6322 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED Modern Apartment in up and coming Woodlawn. This unit in a 2 flat Graystone has its own entrance. New kitchen features new 42in Expresso cabinets, White Subway Tile Backsplash, and Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6613 S. Marquette Rd.
6613 South Marquette Road, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Libra Realty - Property Id: 288215 Wonderful property located two blocks from transportation. Large apartment with sun room and hardwood floors. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6421 S Drexel Ave
6421 South Drexel Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Beautiful Unit in Woodlawn - Property Id: 304856 1st floor Market /Section8 welcome 2bdrm voucher preferred Carpeted flooring Ss appliances No laundry on site or hook up Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6618 S Kenwood 101
6618 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
**ALLURING 3 BEDROOM IN WOODLAWN!** - Property Id: 307976 **ALLURING 3 BEDROOM IN WOODLAWN!** Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS 3BD/2BA home in the heart of WOODLAWN - CLOSE TO PARKS, THE BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, &
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
6446 South Eberhart Avenue
6446 South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1325 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1325; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1350.00; IMRID24534
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6528 South Greenwood Avenue
6528 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6528 South Greenwood Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6401 South Maryland Avenue
6401 South Maryland Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Living is easy in this spacious unit with natural light from almost every room you are standing in. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with laminate floors throughout an open concept kitchen great for entertaining.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6522 South Vernon Avenue
6522 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Nice well maintained 1 bedroom apartment, large rooms. bedroom has a double closet nice size kitchen with eating area. large living room. Appliances included refrigerator stove and blinds quiet building.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
6607 South Greenwood Avenue - 1
6607 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath hardwood floors throughout intercom system Newly rehabbed! Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, spacious throughout. Appliances are included. Located in the heart of Woodlawn. Near the University of Chicago, easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1502 East Marquette Road
1502 East Marquette Road, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2700 sqft
This 2700 square foot, furnished Woodlawn rental comes supplied with everything you need to call a house a home. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a modern, chef's kitchen high ceilings, 2 outdoor spaces and a 2 car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6639 S Kenwood Ave
6639 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM IN WOODLAWN!! - Property Id: 234956 Come home to this MODERN AND COZY 3 BEDROOM IN THE WOODLAWN AREA with ALL NEW APPLIANCES, LARGE CLOSET SPACE, IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
6217 South Kimbark Avenue
6217 South Kimbark Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
STUNNIN NEW CONSTRUCTION IN U OF C / WOODLAWN AREA! HUGE 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDOS IN INTIMATE 10-UNIT BRICK ELEVATOR BUILDING. GOURMET KITCHEN W/GRANITE CNTRS, SS APPLS, 42" CABS, FULL MARBLE BACKSPLASH.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
6605 South Greenwood Avenue - 3
6605 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Newly rehabbed! Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, spacious throughout. Appliances are included. Located in the heart of Woodlawn. Near the University of Chicago, easy access to Lake Shore Drive. Close to shopping and transportation.
1 of 8
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
6741 S. St. Lawrence Ave 2
6741 South Saint Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Unit 2 Available 03/01/20 Newly Renovated, Spacious 3bdrm Apartment - Property Id: 85917 Newly updated spacious 3 bedroom apartment with extra bonus room that could be used as an office. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6615 South Woodlawn Avenue #3N
6615 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath unit with 2 secured parking spaces! Unit features hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, front load washer/dryer. The unit has an approximate square footage 1800sqft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6616 S Kenwood 105
6616 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1125 sqft
**ALLURING 3 BEDROOM IN WOODLAWN!** - Property Id: 307980 **ALLURING 3 BEDROOM IN WOODLAWN!** Kick back and relax in your new MODERN & SPACIOUS 3BD/2BA home in the heart of WOODLAWN - CLOSE TO PARKS, THE BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, &
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6600 S. Kenwood 116
6600 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
COZY 3BEDROOM 2BATHROOM UNIT LOCATED IN KENWOOD - Property Id: 300743 This unit is featuring in-unit laundry, a fireplace, and large rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6234 S Langley Ave 1
6234 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Rehabbed 3 Bedroom Waiting For You - Property Id: 310327 Professionally Managed 3 Unit Building Located in the Residential West Woodlawn Community Gut Rehabbed 3BEDROOM /1BATH $1500/Month $300 Non-Refundable move in fee required upon approval.
