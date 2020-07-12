/
chatham
494 Apartments for rent in Chatham, Chicago, IL
2 Units Available
8222 S Ingleside Ave
8222 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
This East Chatham community features on-site laundry and internet access. The units have been recently renovated and include hardwood flooring. Just moments from the shopping and dining along South Cottage Grove Avenue.
1 Unit Available
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
2 Units Available
7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Located in the recently rehabbed south Dobson area of Chatham, near the 79th Street L. Units include hardwood floors and recent renovations. Community offers residents some paid utilities and parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
591 sqft
Now leasing! 7927 S Ellis Ave is located in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago. One and two-bedroom apartments may feature hardwood floors, quality appliances, an eat-in kitchen, and free heat.
2 Units Available
741-53 E 79th
741 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$610
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Within easy reach of 79th Street railway station. Pet-friendly apartments with phone entry intercoms in a spacious multi-use property with an on-site laundry. Select apartments feature hardwood floors. Rent includes heating and cooking gas.
1 Unit Available
8001-09 S Ellis Ave
8001 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$625
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
These one-bedroom apartments are located in a highly walkable neighborhood. Units feature large windows and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard. Internet access is also included.
1 Unit Available
9219 S Cottage Grove Ave Unit 2E
9219 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$957
950 sqft
Apartment for Rent - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit available. Call to schedule viewing. (RLNE5906065)
1 Unit Available
9215 S Cottage Grove Ave Unit 2E
9215 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Apartment for Rent - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath available. Please call 312-982-9972 to schedule appointment to see. (RLNE5886181)
1 Unit Available
8229 South Ingleside Avenue
8229 South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2000 sqft
3 flat brick building fully rehabbed. 3rd floor unit has 3 large bedrooms and closets along with 1 full bath and one half bath and a large, separate dining room. Kitchen has brand new appliances with coin laundry coming soon.
1 Unit Available
7955 S Drexel Blvd 3
7955 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT IN SOUTH SHORE - Property Id: 275345 SPACIOUS AND SUNNY 2 BEDROOM IN THE SOUTH SHORE AREA!! SEPARATE DINING ROOM, HEAT INCLUDED, AND RECENTLY!!! DON'T LET THE FEAR OF COVID 19 KEEP YOU FROM SEARCHING FOR YOUR DREAM HOME!! WE
1 Unit Available
8000 South Langley Avenue South
8000 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come make this spacious 2bed 1 bath your new home. Located in the Chatam neighborhood close to shopping, groceries, and highway. Schedule your appointment to view it today.
1 Unit Available
727 East 92nd Street
727 East 92nd Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 727 East 92nd Street in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3
835 E 80th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Very nice renovated unit, close to all amenities, parks, schools, churches and transportation. Well maintained building with maintenance janitor on site. Small studio unit, completely renovated, with appliance (stove and fridge).
1 Unit Available
711 East 90th Street
711 East 90th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 711 East 90th Street in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
8225 South Dr Martin Luther King Jr Drive
8225 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
800 sqft
Rental two bedroom unit, Available July 1, 2020 due to Covis-19 can not show physically, tenant is still in the unit. Quiet neighborhood and building, on bus line. Unit updated with kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
8225 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive
8225 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
800 sqft
Rental two bedroom unit, Available July 15, 2020 due to Covis-19, no physical viewings until tenant has been out of unit. Quiet neighborhood and building, on bus line. Unit updated with kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
802 E. 89th Pl. Units 1 & 2
802 East 89th Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
802 E. 89th Pl. Units 1 & 2 - 2bd/1ba walk-up apartment available now. Refrigerator and stove included. No evictions in past 7 yrs. no bankruptcy in past 3 yrs. HEAT INCLUDED. Rent $850 Move-in fee $450 No pets. No Security deposit.
1 Unit Available
8218 South Ingleside Avenue
8218 South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
Sunny, large, well-maintained three bedroom unit with on-site maintenance. Extra large living room features hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Hardwood flooring in all bedrooms and one includes a tandem room that can be used as an office.
1 Unit Available
8014 South Ingleside Avenue - 2S
8014 South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Large 2 bedroom unit, beautiful hardwood floors through out the unit, eat in kitchen, brand new appliances, washing and dryer hook up in unit. Owner will provide laundry at an additional cost. Tenants pay their own utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Chatham
2 Units Available
South Shore
7752 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers an on-site laundry facility and accepts electronic payments. All units are studio apartments with hardwood flooring. Dining options just a short walk away, and the Chicago Skyway is nearby as well.
2 Units Available
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
680 sqft
Comfortable homes with updated kitchens, custom bathrooms and plush carpeting. Near I-90 and I-94. Close to Lem's Bar-B-Q if you want some great food. Near Hamilton Park and CTA bus and train routes.
1 Unit Available
7801-03 S Cornell
7801 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
976 sqft
Spacious units with plenty of natural lighting. Fenced-in yard surrounded by green space and trees. Conveniently located near several bus routes and the Chicago Skyway.
1 Unit Available
7400 S Rhodes Ave
7400 S Rhodes Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1076 sqft
Some utilities are included in these comfortable apartments, which have hardwood floors. Units have been recently renovated. Located near bus routes on East 75th Street, plus near Interstate 90.
1 Unit Available
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
