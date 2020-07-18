9817 S. Ellis Ave..

Amenities
MUST SEE!!! - Decorative kitchen tile surrounds with satin nickel faucet
Hotel style curved shower rod in bathrooms with elegant ceramic tile surrounds
High end granite vanity and mirror combo with bathroom storage
2-Tone paint in living and dining room with custom moldings
New interior and exterior six panel doors
Rich colored walls in all rooms with high gloss trim
Newer high efficiency windows
Embellished light fixtures throughout
New and refurbished wood flooring with new ceramic tile throughout
Basement storage with laundry service
Individual heating
Year round landscaping and snow removal
Dedicated property manager with Elite customer service!
