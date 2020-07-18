All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
9817 S. Ellis Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
9817 S. Ellis Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9817 S. Ellis Ave.

9817 South Ellis Avenue · (312) 690-7711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9817 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60628
Pullman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9817 S. Ellis Ave. · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
MUST SEE!!! - Decorative kitchen tile surrounds with satin nickel faucet

Hotel style curved shower rod in bathrooms with elegant ceramic tile surrounds

High end granite vanity and mirror combo with bathroom storage

2-Tone paint in living and dining room with custom moldings

New interior and exterior six panel doors

Rich colored walls in all rooms with high gloss trim

Newer high efficiency windows

Embellished light fixtures throughout

New and refurbished wood flooring with new ceramic tile throughout

Basement storage with laundry service

Individual heating

Year round landscaping and snow removal

Dedicated property manager with Elite customer service!

(RLNE5935209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9817 S. Ellis Ave. have any available units?
9817 S. Ellis Ave. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 9817 S. Ellis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9817 S. Ellis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 S. Ellis Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9817 S. Ellis Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 9817 S. Ellis Ave. offer parking?
No, 9817 S. Ellis Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9817 S. Ellis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 S. Ellis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 S. Ellis Ave. have a pool?
No, 9817 S. Ellis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9817 S. Ellis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9817 S. Ellis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 S. Ellis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9817 S. Ellis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 S. Ellis Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9817 S. Ellis Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
7254 S University Ave
7254 S University Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideLincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College