open to temp space rental for photo shoot /film - Property Id: 23570



This amazing brand new commercial space is located in a hi-end building ready for you! It's located in East Village/ west town whereas new-luxury constructions everywhere! Walking distance to blue-line Division stop. Get in before it's too late!



Also excepting photographer rental at $100-$150 per hour. Hair/makeup available for hire.



The zoning is B1-2. 1400 sf. 1 gated-in parking spot in back. Brand new HVAC. $20 per sf monthly rental. (Well Below current market price)!



Perfect for an office; work-out, yoga studios; retail stores; salons; spas; art galleries; medical clinics... the possibilities are endless.



Please contact me any time for more information or schedule a viewing.

Lease or purchase are also available.



Lu 312-593-0958

No Dogs Allowed



