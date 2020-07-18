All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
839 W Sheridan Rd 4
839 W Sheridan Rd 4

839 W Sheridan Rd · (224) 707-1567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

839 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Jumbo Studio Apartment w/ All Utilities Included - Property Id: 240596

All Utilities Included!! Gas, Heat, Water, Trash, Sewer, Water & Electric! —

VACANT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!


Sheridan Red Line around the block, #151 Bus to Downtown!

Fitness Center/ Pool next door at Gill Park for Quarterly Fee to Chicago Park District

Target, Whole Foods, Marianos, Walmart & Jewel 1 to 4 blocks away.

Hardwood floors Countertop space, white appliances, 4th floor unit Elevator Building, Office On Site for Package Delivery

Apply now! 650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly needed to apply!
$350 move in fee due after approval
$60 app fee per person, including co-signer if needed.

Bring photo ID, be prepared to pay 1st month rent and proof of income to apply same day!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/839-w-sheridan-rd-chicago-il-unit-4/240596
Property Id 240596

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5946900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 have any available units?
839 W Sheridan Rd 4 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 have?
Some of 839 W Sheridan Rd 4's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 currently offering any rent specials?
839 W Sheridan Rd 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 is pet friendly.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 offer parking?
No, 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 does not offer parking.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 have a pool?
Yes, 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 has a pool.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 have accessible units?
No, 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 W Sheridan Rd 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
