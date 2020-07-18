839 W Sheridan Rd 4

Amenities
Jumbo Studio Apartment w/ All Utilities Included - Property Id: 240596
All Utilities Included!! Gas, Heat, Water, Trash, Sewer, Water & Electric! —
VACANT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!
—
Sheridan Red Line around the block, #151 Bus to Downtown!
—
Fitness Center/ Pool next door at Gill Park for Quarterly Fee to Chicago Park District
—
Target, Whole Foods, Marianos, Walmart & Jewel 1 to 4 blocks away.
—
Hardwood floors Countertop space, white appliances, 4th floor unit Elevator Building, Office On Site for Package Delivery
—
Apply now! 650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly needed to apply!
$350 move in fee due after approval
$60 app fee per person, including co-signer if needed.
—
Bring photo ID, be prepared to pay 1st month rent and proof of income to apply same day!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/839-w-sheridan-rd-chicago-il-unit-4/240596
Property Id 240596
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5946900)