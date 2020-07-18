839 W Sheridan Rd 4

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Jumbo Studio Apartment w/ All Utilities Included - Property Id: 240596



All Utilities Included!! Gas, Heat, Water, Trash, Sewer, Water & Electric! —



VACANT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!



—

Sheridan Red Line around the block, #151 Bus to Downtown!

—

Fitness Center/ Pool next door at Gill Park for Quarterly Fee to Chicago Park District

—

Target, Whole Foods, Marianos, Walmart & Jewel 1 to 4 blocks away.

—

Hardwood floors Countertop space, white appliances, 4th floor unit Elevator Building, Office On Site for Package Delivery

—

Apply now! 650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly needed to apply!

$350 move in fee due after approval

$60 app fee per person, including co-signer if needed.

—

Bring photo ID, be prepared to pay 1st month rent and proof of income to apply same day!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/839-w-sheridan-rd-chicago-il-unit-4/240596

Property Id 240596



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5946900)