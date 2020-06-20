812 West Lakeside Place

Amenities
Spacious One Bedroom in Uptown!
Unit Features: A/C, Stainless Appliances including Dishwasher & Microwave full sized Stove and Fridge, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Walk in closet, Quiet units (concrete floors) Building Amenities: Bike room, storage lockers, Fitness room, game room, shared back area with grill and chairs. Cat / Small dogs welcome up to 25lbs $125 one-time fee & $25/month pet rent. No deposit, $300/person move in fee. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Contact us to schedule a showing.