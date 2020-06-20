All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

812 West Lakeside Place

812 W Lakeside Pl · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1714188
Location

812 W Lakeside Pl, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
bbq/grill
bike storage
Spacious One Bedroom in Uptown!
Unit Features: A/C, Stainless Appliances including Dishwasher & Microwave full sized Stove and Fridge, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, Laundry in Unit, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, Walk in closet, Quiet units (concrete floors) Building Amenities: Bike room, storage lockers, Fitness room, game room, shared back area with grill and chairs. Cat / Small dogs welcome up to 25lbs $125 one-time fee & $25/month pet rent. No deposit, $300/person move in fee. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 West Lakeside Place have any available units?
812 West Lakeside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 West Lakeside Place have?
Some of 812 West Lakeside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 West Lakeside Place currently offering any rent specials?
812 West Lakeside Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 West Lakeside Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 West Lakeside Place is pet friendly.
Does 812 West Lakeside Place offer parking?
No, 812 West Lakeside Place does not offer parking.
Does 812 West Lakeside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 West Lakeside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 West Lakeside Place have a pool?
No, 812 West Lakeside Place does not have a pool.
Does 812 West Lakeside Place have accessible units?
No, 812 West Lakeside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 812 West Lakeside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 West Lakeside Place has units with dishwashers.
