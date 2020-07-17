All apartments in Chicago
7542 South Kingston Avenue
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

7542 South Kingston Avenue

7542 South Kingston Avenue · (312) 884-1858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7542 South Kingston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3S · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and storage. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

This top floor jumbo unit was just renovated this summer with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Sunroom overlooks the beautiful tree lined street. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Best location in South Shore near Rainbow Beach and the South Shore Cultural Center.

Big walk-in pantry in kitchen and walk-in closet in master bedroom.

Section 8 welcome!

$75 / month extra for assigned garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7542 South Kingston Avenue have any available units?
7542 South Kingston Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7542 South Kingston Avenue have?
Some of 7542 South Kingston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7542 South Kingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7542 South Kingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7542 South Kingston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7542 South Kingston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7542 South Kingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7542 South Kingston Avenue offers parking.
Does 7542 South Kingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7542 South Kingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7542 South Kingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 7542 South Kingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7542 South Kingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7542 South Kingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7542 South Kingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7542 South Kingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
