7542 South Kingston Avenue

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and storage. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent.



This top floor jumbo unit was just renovated this summer with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.



Sunroom overlooks the beautiful tree lined street. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.



Best location in South Shore near Rainbow Beach and the South Shore Cultural Center.



Big walk-in pantry in kitchen and walk-in closet in master bedroom.



Section 8 welcome!



$75 / month extra for assigned garage parking.