Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 1 bed in Wrigleyville! - Property Id: 279233



Great Lakeview/Wrigleyville apartment available. This apartment is fully renovated with a dishwasher in the kitchen. The neighborhood is very walkable, with a Jewel just around the corner. Plus, you are just a couple blocks from Wrigley Field, which will be perfect for watching those Cubs games! Call today to see this apartment. Pet friendly.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279233

Property Id 279233



(RLNE5854048)