All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 744 W Addison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
744 W Addison
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

744 W Addison

744 West Addison Street · (312) 961-1674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

744 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome rehabbed 1 bed with IN-UNIT W/D in the heart of Lakeview!! Condo quality!! TONS of natural light! Hardwood floors, granite counters and SS appliances. Side-by-side fridge. Gorgeous!! Lots of space!!Located on Addison in between Halstead and Broadway, this location has it all!! Easy access to the lake, and great public transportation options! The Halstead, Broadway or Addison bus or the express bus to downtown all at your fingertips. Plus, Addison Red line only 2 blocks west! Wrigley Field 2 blocks west!! Whole foods, Jewel and Treasure Island all within 3 blocks!! Bars and restaurants galore within walking distance!!Bring your furry friends!! Dogs and cats ok! 40 lb weight limit. $500 fee EACH dog, $200 cat fee. 2 pets total.*Pictures of similar unit! ELAN305656

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 W Addison have any available units?
744 W Addison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 W Addison have?
Some of 744 W Addison's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 W Addison currently offering any rent specials?
744 W Addison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 W Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 W Addison is pet friendly.
Does 744 W Addison offer parking?
No, 744 W Addison does not offer parking.
Does 744 W Addison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 W Addison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 W Addison have a pool?
No, 744 W Addison does not have a pool.
Does 744 W Addison have accessible units?
No, 744 W Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 744 W Addison have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 W Addison does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 744 W Addison?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1330 N Dearborn
1330 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
4815-23 W Cortez St
4815 W Cortez St
Chicago, IL 60651
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity