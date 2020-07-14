7053 S St Lawrence Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 6-unit property in the Grand Crossing neighborhood of Chicago features Phone Entry Intercom, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Meyering Park and Farmers Food Basket Corporation. Commute easily via 71st Street & King Drive Bus Line, via CTA Green & Red Lines, or via ME Metra Electric at the 75th St. stop. Conveniently located just off the Chicago Skyway. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing.

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/



/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/