All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7053 S St Lawrence Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7053 S St Lawrence Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

7053 S St Lawrence Ave

7053 S Saint Lawrence Ave · (312) 471-9234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Greater Grand Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7053 S Saint Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7049-3 · Avail. now

$930

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7053 S St Lawrence Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 6-unit property in the Grand Crossing neighborhood of Chicago features Phone Entry Intercom, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Meyering Park and Farmers Food Basket Corporation. Commute easily via 71st Street & King Drive Bus Line, via CTA Green & Red Lines, or via ME Metra Electric at the 75th St. stop. Conveniently located just off the Chicago Skyway. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing.
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7053 S St Lawrence Ave have any available units?
7053 S St Lawrence Ave has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7053 S St Lawrence Ave have?
Some of 7053 S St Lawrence Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7053 S St Lawrence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7053 S St Lawrence Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7053 S St Lawrence Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7053 S St Lawrence Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7053 S St Lawrence Ave offer parking?
No, 7053 S St Lawrence Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7053 S St Lawrence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7053 S St Lawrence Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7053 S St Lawrence Ave have a pool?
No, 7053 S St Lawrence Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7053 S St Lawrence Ave have accessible units?
No, 7053 S St Lawrence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7053 S St Lawrence Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7053 S St Lawrence Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7053 S St Lawrence Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60644
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity