Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

705 W Brompton

705 W Brompton Ave · (773) 789-7191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 W Brompton Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Live in this beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Lakeview! This apartment is located at Brompton and Broadway which is right across the street from Jewel (grocery store), and an easy walk to the Addison Red line. With such a convenient location you have easy access to Lincoln Park, Roscoe Village, Gold Coast, the Loop, Edgewater and Evanston. There are plenty of restaurants, bars and entertainment within walking distance.This studio is completely brand new with in unit laundry and has a courtyard view. The layout is very large with a separate kitchen and good natural light. The layout can easily fit a bed, couch, table, desk and dresser. There is a walk in closet that leads to the bathroom which has subway tiles in the bath, quartz counter top with a very convenient ledge along the wall and a vanity with storage.The flooring is a designer scratch resistant wood floor with a light grey wash finish. The kitchen features dark Italian cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of storage and counter space to bring all your kitchen essentials.Best of all bring your pets! No breed restrictions! No security deposit!**Photos are of the model unit as this apartment is under construction**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 W Brompton have any available units?
705 W Brompton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 W Brompton have?
Some of 705 W Brompton's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 W Brompton currently offering any rent specials?
705 W Brompton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 W Brompton pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 W Brompton is pet friendly.
Does 705 W Brompton offer parking?
No, 705 W Brompton does not offer parking.
Does 705 W Brompton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 W Brompton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 W Brompton have a pool?
No, 705 W Brompton does not have a pool.
Does 705 W Brompton have accessible units?
No, 705 W Brompton does not have accessible units.
Does 705 W Brompton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 W Brompton has units with dishwashers.
