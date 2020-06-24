705 W Brompton

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bike storage

Live in this beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Lakeview! This apartment is located at Brompton and Broadway which is right across the street from Jewel (grocery store), and an easy walk to the Addison Red line. With such a convenient location you have easy access to Lincoln Park, Roscoe Village, Gold Coast, the Loop, Edgewater and Evanston. There are plenty of restaurants, bars and entertainment within walking distance.This studio is completely brand new with in unit laundry and has a courtyard view. The layout is very large with a separate kitchen and good natural light. The layout can easily fit a bed, couch, table, desk and dresser. There is a walk in closet that leads to the bathroom which has subway tiles in the bath, quartz counter top with a very convenient ledge along the wall and a vanity with storage.The flooring is a designer scratch resistant wood floor with a light grey wash finish. The kitchen features dark Italian cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of storage and counter space to bring all your kitchen essentials.Best of all bring your pets! No breed restrictions! No security deposit!**Photos are of the model unit as this apartment is under construction**